KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC stock information

KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under KDR.LON.

What is the current performance of KDR.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.014499999999999999 GBP. The market has seen 0.0005 GBP change in the price of a KDR.LON share, representing 3.5714% change from the previous close of 0.013999999999999999 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 KDR.LON stock opened at 0.014499999999999999 GBP, reached a high of 0.015 GBP, and a low of 0.014499999999999999 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.014499999999999999 GBP, while the closing price is 0.014499999999999999 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 213815, indicating the level of market activity.



KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.015 GBP and a low of 0.014499999999999999 GBP.

What is the live share price of KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC is currently worth 0.014499999999999999 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

