JUDGES SCIENTIFIC PLC stock information

JUDGES SCIENTIFIC PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under JDG.LON.

What is the current performance of JDG.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 98.60 GBP. The market has seen -4.4 GBP change in the price of a JDG.LON share, representing -4.2718% change from the previous close of 103.00 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 JDG.LON stock opened at 98.60 GBP, reached a high of 98.60 GBP, and a low of 98.60 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 98.60 GBP, while the closing price is 98.60 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 2250, indicating the level of market activity.



What is the live share price of JUDGES SCIENTIFIC PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of JUDGES SCIENTIFIC PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.