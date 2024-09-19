IMMUPHARMA PLC stock information

IMMUPHARMA PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under IMM.LON.

What is the current performance of IMM.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.0172 GBP. The market has seen 0.0003 GBP change in the price of a IMM.LON share, representing 1.7751% change from the previous close of 0.0169 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 IMM.LON stock opened at 0.017 GBP, reached a high of 0.01736 GBP, and a low of 0.0167 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.0172 GBP, while the closing price is 0.0172 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1747971, indicating the level of market activity.



IMMUPHARMA PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.01736 GBP and a low of 0.0167 GBP.

What is the live share price of IMMUPHARMA PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of IMMUPHARMA PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of IMMUPHARMA PLC is currently worth 0.0172 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

