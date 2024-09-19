HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY stock information

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under HYUD.LON.

What is the current performance of HYUD.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.6759999999999999 GBP. The market has seen 0.024 GBP change in the price of a HYUD.LON share, representing 3.6810% change from the previous close of 0.652 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 HYUD.LON stock opened at 0.664 GBP, reached a high of 0.684 GBP, and a low of 0.6559999999999999 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.6759999999999999 GBP, while the closing price is 0.6759999999999999 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 14327, indicating the level of market activity.



HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.684 GBP and a low of 0.6559999999999999 GBP.

What is the live share price of HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY is currently worth 0.6759999999999999 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

