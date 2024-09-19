HANSARD GLOBAL PLC stock information

HANSARD GLOBAL PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under HSD.LON.

What is the current performance of HSD.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.4925 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a HSD.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.4925 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 HSD.LON stock opened at 0.48025 GBP, reached a high of 0.493076 GBP, and a low of 0.48025 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.4925 GBP, while the closing price is 0.4925 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 12097, indicating the level of market activity.



HANSARD GLOBAL PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.493076 GBP and a low of 0.48025 GBP.

What is the live share price of HANSARD GLOBAL PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of HANSARD GLOBAL PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of HANSARD GLOBAL PLC is currently worth 0.4925 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

