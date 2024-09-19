HELIUM ONE GLOBAL LTD stock information

HELIUM ONE GLOBAL LTD is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under HE1.LON.

What is the current performance of HE1.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.0092 GBP. The market has seen 0.0006 GBP change in the price of a HE1.LON share, representing 6.9767% change from the previous close of 0.0086 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 HE1.LON stock opened at 0.0085 GBP, reached a high of 0.00966 GBP, and a low of 0.008100000000000001 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.0092 GBP, while the closing price is 0.0092 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 306180069, indicating the level of market activity.



HELIUM ONE GLOBAL LTD during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.00966 GBP and a low of 0.008100000000000001 GBP.

What is the live share price of HELIUM ONE GLOBAL LTD? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of HELIUM ONE GLOBAL LTD, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of HELIUM ONE GLOBAL LTD is currently worth 0.0092 GBP.



