GORE STREET ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC stock information

GORE STREET ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GSF.LON.

What is the current performance of GSF.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.6 GBP. The market has seen 0.002 GBP change in the price of a GSF.LON share, representing 0.3344% change from the previous close of 0.598 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 GSF.LON stock opened at 0.609 GBP, reached a high of 0.609 GBP, and a low of 0.594 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.6 GBP, while the closing price is 0.6 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 722049, indicating the level of market activity.



GORE STREET ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.609 GBP and a low of 0.594 GBP.

What is the live share price of GORE STREET ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GORE STREET ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GORE STREET ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC is currently worth 0.6 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

