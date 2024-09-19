GOLDPLAT PLC stock information

GOLDPLAT PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GDP.LON.

What is the current performance of GDP.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.069 GBP. The market has seen -0.0022500000000000003 GBP change in the price of a GDP.LON share, representing -3.1579% change from the previous close of 0.07125 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 GDP.LON stock opened at 0.07125 GBP, reached a high of 0.0725 GBP, and a low of 0.069 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.069 GBP, while the closing price is 0.069 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 244687, indicating the level of market activity.



GOLDPLAT PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.0725 GBP and a low of 0.069 GBP.

What is the live share price of GOLDPLAT PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GOLDPLAT PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GOLDPLAT PLC is currently worth 0.069 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

