ESSO stock information

ESSO is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ES.PAR.

What is the current performance of ES.PAR stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 163 EUR. The market has seen 8.60 EUR change in the price of a ES.PAR share, representing 5.5699% change from the previous close of 154.40 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 ES.PAR stock opened at 156.80 EUR, reached a high of 164.80 EUR, and a low of 156.60 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 163 EUR, while the closing price is 163 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 19220, indicating the level of market activity.



ESSO during the last trading day has seen a high of 164.80 EUR and a low of 156.60 EUR.

What is the live share price of ESSO? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ESSO, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ESSO is currently worth 163 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

