Einhell Germany AG stock information

Einhell Germany AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under EIN3.DEX.

What is the current performance of EIN3.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 187 EUR. The market has seen 3.60 EUR change in the price of a EIN3.DEX share, representing 1.9629% change from the previous close of 183.40 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 EIN3.DEX stock opened at 184 EUR, reached a high of 187 EUR, and a low of 182.20 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 187 EUR, while the closing price is 187 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 2456, indicating the level of market activity.



Einhell Germany AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 187 EUR and a low of 182.20 EUR.

What is the live share price of Einhell Germany AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Einhell Germany AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Einhell Germany AG is currently worth 187 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.