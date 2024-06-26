DIPLOMA PLC stock information

DIPLOMA PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under DPLM.LON.

What is the current performance of DPLM.LON stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 41.40 GBP. The market has seen 0.42 GBP change in the price of a DPLM.LON share, representing 1.0249% change from the previous close of 40.98 GBP.



On 26-06-2024 DPLM.LON stock opened at 41.40 GBP, reached a high of 41.40 GBP, and a low of 41.40 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 41.40 GBP, while the closing price is 41.40 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 9645, indicating the level of market activity.



DIPLOMA PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 41.40 GBP and a low of 41.40 GBP.

What is the live share price of DIPLOMA PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of DIPLOMA PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of DIPLOMA PLC is currently worth 41.40 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

