List of stocks

Find stocks, shares and funds listed on some of the biggest international stock markets, such as Nasdaq, New York stock exchange (NYSE) or London stock exchange (LSE) and more.

    • x
    XXII

    22nd Century Group Inc

    XXXX

    Bank of Montreal

    XAIR

    Beyond Air Inc

    XRAY

    DENTSPLY Sirona Inc

    XGN

    Exagen Inc

    XFIN

    ExcelFin Acquisition Corp - Class A

    XFINU

    ExcelFin Acquisition Corp - Units (1 Ord Share Class A & 1/2 War)

    XFINW

    ExcelFin Acquisition Corp - Warrants (25/10/2028)

    XELA

    Exela Technologies Inc

    XELAP

    Exela Technologies Inc

    XCUR

    Exicure Inc

    XPON

    Expion360 Inc

    XPRO

    Expro Group Holdings N.V.

    XOM

    Exxon Mobil Corp

    XPDB

    Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp - Class A

    XPDBU

    Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp - Units (1 Ord Class A & 1/2 War)

    XPDBW

    Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp - Warrants (09/12/2026)

    XTKG

    Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd

    XM

    Qualtrics International Inc - Class A

    XPL

    Solitario Resources Corp

    X

    United States Steel Corp

    XYF

    X Financial

    XFAB.PAR

    X-FAB

    XTLB

    X.T.L. Biopharmaceuticals Ltd

    XFOR

    X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc

    XAR.LON

    XAAR PLC

    XFLT-P-A

    XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

    XBIT

    XBiotech Inc

    XBP

    XBP Europe Holdings Inc

    XBPEW

    XBP Europe Holdings Inc - Warrants (30/11/2028)

    XELB

    Xcel Brands Inc

    XEL

    Xcel Energy Inc

    XNCR

    Xencor Inc

    XBIO

    Xenetic Biosciences Inc

    XBIOW

    Xenetic Biosciences Inc - Warrants (19/07/2024)

    XHR

    Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc

    XENE

    Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc

    XERS

    Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc

    XSG.LON

    XEROS TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

    XRX

    Xerox Holdings Corp

    XIL.PAR

    XILAM ANIMATION

    XLO

    Xilio Therapeutics Inc

    XIN

    Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd

    XIOR.BRU

    XIOR

    XLM.LON

    XLMEDIA PLC

    XOMA

    XOMA Corp

    XOMAO

    XOMA Corp

    XOMAP

    XOMA Corp

    XMTR

    Xometry Inc - Class A

    XRTX

    XORTX Therapeutics Inc

    XOS

    Xos Inc

    XOSWW

    Xos Inc - Warrants (20/08/2026)

