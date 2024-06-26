Brockhaus Capital Mgmt AG stock information

Brockhaus Capital Mgmt AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under BKHT.DEX.

What is the current performance of BKHT.DEX stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 30 EUR. The market has seen 0.30 EUR change in the price of a BKHT.DEX share, representing 1.0101% change from the previous close of 29.70 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 BKHT.DEX stock opened at 30 EUR, reached a high of 30.40 EUR, and a low of 29.70 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 30 EUR, while the closing price is 30 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1702, indicating the level of market activity.



Brockhaus Capital Mgmt AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 30.40 EUR and a low of 29.70 EUR.

What is the live share price of Brockhaus Capital Mgmt AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Brockhaus Capital Mgmt AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Brockhaus Capital Mgmt AG is currently worth 30 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.