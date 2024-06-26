CLASQUIN stock information

CLASQUIN is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ALCLA.PAR.

What is the current performance of ALCLA.PAR stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 132 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a ALCLA.PAR share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 132 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 ALCLA.PAR stock opened at 131.50 EUR, reached a high of 132 EUR, and a low of 131.50 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 132 EUR, while the closing price is 132 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 172, indicating the level of market activity.



CLASQUIN during the last trading day has seen a high of 132 EUR and a low of 131.50 EUR.

What is the live share price of CLASQUIN? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of CLASQUIN, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of CLASQUIN is currently worth 132 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

