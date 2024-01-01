Daftar saham

Temukan saham, unit saham, dan pendanaan yang terdaftar di beberapa pasar saham internasional terbesar, seperti Nasdaq, New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), atau London Stock Exchange (LSE), dan masih banyak lagi.

    • q
    QFIN

    360 DigiTech Inc

    QH9.DEX

    ADTRAN Holdings Inc.

    QBTS

    D-Wave Quantum Inc

    QBTS-WS

    D-Wave Quantum Inc - Warrants (13/10/2027)

    QTWO

    Q2 Holdings Inc

    QCRH

    QCR Holding Inc

    QIA.FRK

    QIAGEN N.V

    QGEN

    Qiagen NV

    QIA.DEX

    Qiagen NV

    QLI

    Qilian International Holding Group Ltd

    QQ.LON

    QINETIQ GROUP PLC

    QIWI

    QIWI plc

    QOMO

    Qomolangma Acquisition Corp

    QOMOR

    Qomolangma Acquisition Corp

    QOMOU

    Qomolangma Acquisition Corp - Units (1 Ord 1 Right & 1 War )

    QOMOW

    Qomolangma Acquisition Corp - Warrants (29/09/2027)

    QRVO

    Qorvo Inc

    QRF.BRU

    QRF

    QSAM

    QSAM Biosciences Inc

    QTI

    QT Imaging Holdings Inc

    QUAD

    Quad/Graphics Inc - Class A

    QDT.PAR

    QUADIENT

    QDRO

    Quadro Acquisition One Corp - Class A

    QDROU

    Quadro Acquisition One Corp - Units (1 Ord Share Class A & 1/3 War)

    QDROW

    Quadro Acquisition One Corp - Warrants (10/02/2026)

    QCOM

    Qualcomm Inc

    QLGN

    Qualigen Therapeutics Inc

    QLYS

    Qualys Inc

    QSG

    QuantaSing Group Ltd

    QTRX

    Quanterix Corp

    QBT.LON

    QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC

    QUBT

    Quantum Computing Inc

    QMCO

    Quantum Corp

    QSI

    Quantum-Si Incorporated - Class A

    QSIAW

    Quantum-Si Incorporated - Warrants (10/06/2026)

    QS

    QuantumScape Corp - Class A

    QD

    Qudian Inc

    QRHC

    Quest Resource Holding Corp

    QFG.BRU

    QUESTFOR GR-PRICAF

    QETA

    Quetta Acquisition Corp

    QETAR

    Quetta Acquisition Corp

    QETAU

    Quetta Acquisition Corp - Units (1 1 Rights)

    QH

    Quhuo Ltd

    QUIK

    Quicklogic Corp

    QDEL

    QuidelOrtho Corporation

    QLT.LON

    QUILTER PLC

    QNCX

    Quince Therapeutics Inc

    QNST

    QuinStreet Inc

    QIPT

    Quipt Home Medical Corp

    QUIZ.LON

    QUIZ PLC

    QNRX

    Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd

    QRTEP

    Qurate Retail Inc

