Daftar saham
Temukan saham, unit saham, dan pendanaan yang terdaftar di beberapa pasar saham internasional terbesar, seperti Nasdaq, New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), atau London Stock Exchange (LSE), dan masih banyak lagi.
d
1stdibs.com Inc
3D Systems Corp
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd - Warrants (07/03/2027)
Amcon Distributing Company
Amdocs Ltd
ASIA DRAGON TRUST PLC
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc
BRP Inc
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc
D.R. Horton Inc
D'IETEREN GROUP
D4T4 SOLUTIONS PLC
Dada Nexus Ltd
Daily Journal Corporation
Daimler Truck Holding AG
Daimler Truck Holding AG
Dakota Gold Corp
Dakota Gold Corp - Warrants (01/01/9999)
Daktronics Inc
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC
DallasNews Corporation - Class A
Dana Inc
Danaher Corp
Danaos Corporation
Danimer Scientific Inc - Class A
Daqo New Energy Corp
Darden Restaurants Inc
Dare Bioscience Inc
DarioHealth Corp
DARKTRACE PLC
Darling Ingredients Inc
Daseke Inc
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
Data io Corp
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
Data Storage Corp
Data Storage Corp - Warrants (13/05/2026)
Datadog Inc - Class A
Datasea Inc
DatChat Inc
DatChat Inc - Warrants - Series A (13/08/2024)
Dave Inc - Class A
Dave Inc - Warrants (05/01/2026)
DAVICTUS PLC
Davis Commodities Ltd
DaVita Inc
Dawson Geophysical Company
Daxor Corp
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc
DBV Technologies
Cara menghemat uang saat menjual atau membeli saham internasional
- 1
Avoid hidden fees on international transfers when withdrawing from trading platforms
When investing in international stocks, you’ll likely need to send money abroad. With Wise there are no big fees, hidden or otherwise. So it's cheaper than what you're used to.
- 2
Convert your money into other currencies when the time is right
When selling a stock on your preferred platform, hold your stock proceeds in 40 currencies in your Wise account. Sell in USD, hold in your Wise account, and convert when required.
- 3
Use a Wise debit card for every day spending and withdrawals
Our Wise debit card is a convenient way to spend your funds - use it for online or in-store transactions, or withdraw cash from ATMs. No markups, no sneaky transaction fees.
Avoid hidden fees on international transfers with a Wise account
With Wise, access the real, mid-market exchange rate for seamless and cost-effective trades worldwide. Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.