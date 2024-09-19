NEWRIVER REIT PLC stock information

NEWRIVER REIT PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under NRR.LON.

What is the current performance of NRR.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.8220000000000001 GBP. The market has seen 0.027000000000000003 GBP change in the price of a NRR.LON share, representing 3.3962% change from the previous close of 0.795 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 NRR.LON stock opened at 0.8220000000000001 GBP, reached a high of 0.825 GBP, and a low of 0.80526 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.8220000000000001 GBP, while the closing price is 0.8220000000000001 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 3078789, indicating the level of market activity.



NEWRIVER REIT PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.825 GBP and a low of 0.80526 GBP.

What is the live share price of NEWRIVER REIT PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of NEWRIVER REIT PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of NEWRIVER REIT PLC is currently worth 0.8220000000000001 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.