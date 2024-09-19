NETCALL PLC stock information

NETCALL PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under NET.LON.

What is the current performance of NET.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.895 GBP. The market has seen -0.01 GBP change in the price of a NET.LON share, representing -1.1050% change from the previous close of 0.905 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 NET.LON stock opened at 0.8991 GBP, reached a high of 0.8991 GBP, and a low of 0.89 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.895 GBP, while the closing price is 0.895 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 21136, indicating the level of market activity.



NETCALL PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.8991 GBP and a low of 0.89 GBP.

What is the live share price of NETCALL PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of NETCALL PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of NETCALL PLC is currently worth 0.895 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

