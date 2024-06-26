Krones AG stock information

Krones AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under KRN.DEX.

What is the current performance of KRN.DEX stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 118.80 EUR. The market has seen -0.40 EUR change in the price of a KRN.DEX share, representing -0.3356% change from the previous close of 119.20 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 KRN.DEX stock opened at 121 EUR, reached a high of 121 EUR, and a low of 118.40 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 118.80 EUR, while the closing price is 118.80 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 11560, indicating the level of market activity.



Krones AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 121 EUR and a low of 118.40 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of Krones AG? The dividend amount for Krones AG is 2.2000. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of Krones AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Krones AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Krones AG is currently worth 118.80 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

