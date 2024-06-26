ID LOGISTICS GROUP stock information

ID LOGISTICS GROUP is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under IDL.PAR.

What is the current performance of IDL.PAR stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 364.50 EUR. The market has seen -7 EUR change in the price of a IDL.PAR share, representing -1.8843% change from the previous close of 371.50 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 IDL.PAR stock opened at 372.50 EUR, reached a high of 378 EUR, and a low of 364 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 364.50 EUR, while the closing price is 364.50 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 4549, indicating the level of market activity.



ID LOGISTICS GROUP during the last trading day has seen a high of 378 EUR and a low of 364 EUR.

What is the live share price of ID LOGISTICS GROUP? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ID LOGISTICS GROUP, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ID LOGISTICS GROUP is currently worth 364.50 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

