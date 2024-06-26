ICADE stock information

ICADE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ICAD.PAR.

What is the current performance of ICAD.PAR stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 23.60 EUR. The market has seen -0.66 EUR change in the price of a ICAD.PAR share, representing -2.7205% change from the previous close of 24.26 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 ICAD.PAR stock opened at 24.48 EUR, reached a high of 24.48 EUR, and a low of 23.38 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 23.60 EUR, while the closing price is 23.60 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 164647, indicating the level of market activity.



ICADE during the last trading day has seen a high of 24.48 EUR and a low of 23.38 EUR.

What is the live share price of ICADE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ICADE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ICADE is currently worth 23.60 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

