HUNYVERS stock information

HUNYVERS is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ALHUN.PAR.

What is the current performance of ALHUN.PAR stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 11 EUR. The market has seen -0.20 EUR change in the price of a ALHUN.PAR share, representing -1.7857% change from the previous close of 11.20 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 ALHUN.PAR stock opened at 11.10 EUR, reached a high of 11.10 EUR, and a low of 10.85 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 11 EUR, while the closing price is 11 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 5930, indicating the level of market activity.



HUNYVERS during the last trading day has seen a high of 11.10 EUR and a low of 10.85 EUR.

What is the live share price of HUNYVERS? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of HUNYVERS, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of HUNYVERS is currently worth 11 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.