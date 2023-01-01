CFA francs BCEAO to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert XOF to NIO at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
61.13 nio

1.00000 XOF = 0.06113 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:29
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8711.0910590.90631.496161.668020.964718.7634
1 GBP1.1481111.25265104.3711.717761.915071.1075821.5426
1 USD0.916550.798308183.321.37131.528820.8841517.1976
1 INR0.01100030.009581220.012001910.01645820.01834880.01061150.206404

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 XOF0.06113 NIO
5 XOF0.30564 NIO
10 XOF0.61127 NIO
20 XOF1.22255 NIO
50 XOF3.05636 NIO
100 XOF6.11273 NIO
250 XOF15.28183 NIO
500 XOF30.56365 NIO
1000 XOF61.12730 NIO
2000 XOF122.25460 NIO
5000 XOF305.63650 NIO
10000 XOF611.27300 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 NIO16.35930 XOF
5 NIO81.79650 XOF
10 NIO163.59300 XOF
20 NIO327.18600 XOF
50 NIO817.96500 XOF
100 NIO1635.93000 XOF
250 NIO4089.82500 XOF
500 NIO8179.65000 XOF
1000 NIO16359.30000 XOF
2000 NIO32718.60000 XOF
5000 NIO81796.50000 XOF
10000 NIO163593.00000 XOF