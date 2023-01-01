CFA francs BCEAO to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert XOF to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
11.94 cny

1.00000 XOF = 0.01194 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:21
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 XOF0.01194 CNY
5 XOF0.05968 CNY
10 XOF0.11936 CNY
20 XOF0.23872 CNY
50 XOF0.59679 CNY
100 XOF1.19359 CNY
250 XOF2.98398 CNY
500 XOF5.96795 CNY
1000 XOF11.93590 CNY
2000 XOF23.87180 CNY
5000 XOF59.67950 CNY
10000 XOF119.35900 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 CNY83.78110 XOF
5 CNY418.90550 XOF
10 CNY837.81100 XOF
20 CNY1675.62200 XOF
50 CNY4189.05500 XOF
100 CNY8378.11000 XOF
250 CNY20945.27500 XOF
500 CNY41890.55000 XOF
1000 CNY83781.10000 XOF
2000 CNY167562.20000 XOF
5000 CNY418905.50000 XOF
10000 CNY837811.00000 XOF