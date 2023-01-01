CFA francs BCEAO to Brazilian reais today

Convert XOF to BRL at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
8.19 brl

1.00000 XOF = 0.00819 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.090690.86331.496031.668090.964418.7614
1 GBP1.1483711.2524104.3441.717981.915571.1074921.5448
1 USD0.916950.798467183.3151.371751.529520.884317.2028
1 INR0.01100550.009583710.012002610.01646460.01835830.01061390.206479

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Brazilian Real
1 XOF0.00819 BRL
5 XOF0.04093 BRL
10 XOF0.08186 BRL
20 XOF0.16371 BRL
50 XOF0.40928 BRL
100 XOF0.81855 BRL
250 XOF2.04639 BRL
500 XOF4.09277 BRL
1000 XOF8.18555 BRL
2000 XOF16.37110 BRL
5000 XOF40.92775 BRL
10000 XOF81.85550 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BRL122.16600 XOF
5 BRL610.83000 XOF
10 BRL1221.66000 XOF
20 BRL2443.32000 XOF
50 BRL6108.30000 XOF
100 BRL12216.60000 XOF
250 BRL30541.50000 XOF
500 BRL61083.00000 XOF
1000 BRL122166.00000 XOF
2000 BRL244332.00000 XOF
5000 BRL610830.00000 XOF
10000 BRL1221660.00000 XOF