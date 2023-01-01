Samoan talas to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert WST to XOF at the real exchange rate

1000 wst
218544 xof

1.00000 WST = 218.54400 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.91741.5309218.67161.372250.79881883.33881.34025
1 EUR1.0911.6687120.3521.495750.870790.83931.46087
1 AUD0.65320.599266112.19630.8963540.52178854.43690.875451
1 ZAR0.05355740.04913510.081992210.0734940.04278254.46340.0717801

How to convert Samoan talas to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 WST218.54400 XOF
5 WST1092.72000 XOF
10 WST2185.44000 XOF
20 WST4370.88000 XOF
50 WST10927.20000 XOF
100 WST21854.40000 XOF
250 WST54636.00000 XOF
500 WST109272.00000 XOF
1000 WST218544.00000 XOF
2000 WST437088.00000 XOF
5000 WST1092720.00000 XOF
10000 WST2185440.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Samoan Tala
1 XOF0.00458 WST
5 XOF0.02288 WST
10 XOF0.04576 WST
20 XOF0.09151 WST
50 XOF0.22879 WST
100 XOF0.45757 WST
250 XOF1.14393 WST
500 XOF2.28787 WST
1000 XOF4.57574 WST
2000 XOF9.15148 WST
5000 XOF22.87870 WST
10000 XOF45.75740 WST