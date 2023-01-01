Samoan talas to Armenian drams today

Convert WST to AMD at the real exchange rate

1000 wst
146931 amd

1.00000 WST = 146.93100 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.91761.5310418.66421.372350.79913783.3431.34025
1 EUR1.089811.6685320.34021.495590.870990.82721.4606
1 AUD0.653150.59933112.19050.896350.52195654.43550.875384
1 ZAR0.05357870.04916360.082030910.07352850.04281664.465390.0718086

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Armenian Dram
1 WST146.93100 AMD
5 WST734.65500 AMD
10 WST1469.31000 AMD
20 WST2938.62000 AMD
50 WST7346.55000 AMD
100 WST14693.10000 AMD
250 WST36732.75000 AMD
500 WST73465.50000 AMD
1000 WST146931.00000 AMD
2000 WST293862.00000 AMD
5000 WST734655.00000 AMD
10000 WST1469310.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Samoan Tala
1 AMD0.00681 WST
5 AMD0.03403 WST
10 AMD0.06806 WST
20 AMD0.13612 WST
50 AMD0.34030 WST
100 AMD0.68059 WST
250 AMD1.70148 WST
500 AMD3.40295 WST
1000 AMD6.80590 WST
2000 AMD13.61180 WST
5000 AMD34.02950 WST
10000 AMD68.05900 WST