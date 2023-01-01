Vanuatu vatus to Myanmar kyats today

Convert VUV to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 vuv
17,374 mmk

1.00000 VUV = 17.37400 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.0900590.84371.495821.668530.9638518.7554
1 GBP1.1483711.25175104.321.717711.916041.1068621.5376
1 USD0.917350.798882183.3391.372251.530690.884317.206
1 INR0.01100790.009585930.011999210.01646590.0183670.01061090.206458

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatu

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Myanma Kyat
1 VUV17.37400 MMK
5 VUV86.87000 MMK
10 VUV173.74000 MMK
20 VUV347.48000 MMK
50 VUV868.70000 MMK
100 VUV1737.40000 MMK
250 VUV4343.50000 MMK
500 VUV8687.00000 MMK
1000 VUV17374.00000 MMK
2000 VUV34748.00000 MMK
5000 VUV86870.00000 MMK
10000 VUV173740.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Vanuatu Vatu
1 MMK0.05756 VUV
5 MMK0.28779 VUV
10 MMK0.57557 VUV
20 MMK1.15114 VUV
50 MMK2.87785 VUV
100 MMK5.75571 VUV
250 MMK14.38927 VUV
500 MMK28.77855 VUV
1000 MMK57.55710 VUV
2000 MMK115.11420 VUV
5000 MMK287.78550 VUV
10000 MMK575.57100 VUV