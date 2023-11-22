20 US dollars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert USD to MYR at the real exchange rate

20 usd
93.56 myr

1.00000 USD = 4.67800 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:30
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87211.086790.54871.493451.663150.962518.6589
1 GBP1.1466611.246103.8221.712381.906951.1036621.3941
1 USD0.920250.802568183.32451.37431.530460.885717.1702
1 INR0.01104380.009631840.012001310.01649330.01836740.01062950.206064

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 USD4.67800 MYR
5 USD23.39000 MYR
10 USD46.78000 MYR
20 USD93.56000 MYR
50 USD233.90000 MYR
100 USD467.80000 MYR
250 USD1169.50000 MYR
500 USD2339.00000 MYR
1000 USD4678.00000 MYR
2000 USD9356.00000 MYR
5000 USD23390.00000 MYR
10000 USD46780.00000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / US Dollar
1 MYR0.21377 USD
5 MYR1.06883 USD
10 MYR2.13767 USD
20 MYR4.27534 USD
50 MYR10.68835 USD
100 MYR21.37670 USD
250 MYR53.44175 USD
500 MYR106.88350 USD
1000 MYR213.76700 USD
2000 MYR427.53400 USD
5000 MYR1068.83500 USD
10000 MYR2137.67000 USD