5 US dollars to South Korean wons

5 usd
6,525 krw

1.00000 USD = 1304.99000 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:33
How to convert US dollars to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / South Korean Won
1 USD1304.99000 KRW
5 USD6524.95000 KRW
10 USD13049.90000 KRW
20 USD26099.80000 KRW
50 USD65249.50000 KRW
100 USD130499.00000 KRW
250 USD326247.50000 KRW
500 USD652495.00000 KRW
1000 USD1304990.00000 KRW
2000 USD2609980.00000 KRW
5000 USD6524950.00000 KRW
10000 USD13049900.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / US Dollar
1 KRW0.00077 USD
5 KRW0.00383 USD
10 KRW0.00766 USD
20 KRW0.01533 USD
50 KRW0.03831 USD
100 KRW0.07663 USD
250 KRW0.19157 USD
500 KRW0.38314 USD
1000 KRW0.76629 USD
2000 KRW1.53258 USD
5000 KRW3.83144 USD
10000 KRW7.66289 USD