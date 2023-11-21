50 US dollars to Hong Kong dollars

Convert USD to HKD at the real exchange rate

50 usd
389.84 hkd

1.00000 USD = 7.79685 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:10
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870951.085790.46821.493981.664040.963218.6674
1 GBP1.1481711.24645103.8631.715181.910411.1059221.4313
1 USD0.921050.802278183.32711.376051.532680.887217.1939
1 INR0.01105360.009628060.012000910.01651380.01839360.01064720.206342

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 USD7.79685 HKD
5 USD38.98425 HKD
10 USD77.96850 HKD
20 USD155.93700 HKD
50 USD389.84250 HKD
100 USD779.68500 HKD
250 USD1949.21250 HKD
500 USD3898.42500 HKD
1000 USD7796.85000 HKD
2000 USD15593.70000 HKD
5000 USD38984.25000 HKD
10000 USD77968.50000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / US Dollar
100 HKD12.82570 USD
200 HKD25.65140 USD
300 HKD38.47710 USD
500 HKD64.12850 USD
1000 HKD128.25700 USD
2000 HKD256.51400 USD
2500 HKD320.64250 USD
3000 HKD384.77100 USD
4000 HKD513.02800 USD
5000 HKD641.28500 USD
10000 HKD1282.57000 USD
20000 HKD2565.14000 USD