2000 US dollars to Colombian pesos

Convert USD to COP at the real exchange rate

2000 usd
8164780 cop

1.00000 USD = 4082.39000 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:40
How to convert US dollars to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 USD4082.39000 COP
5 USD20411.95000 COP
10 USD40823.90000 COP
20 USD81647.80000 COP
50 USD204119.50000 COP
100 USD408239.00000 COP
250 USD1020597.50000 COP
500 USD2041195.00000 COP
1000 USD4082390.00000 COP
2000 USD8164780.00000 COP
5000 USD20411950.00000 COP
10000 USD40823900.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / US Dollar
1 COP0.00024 USD
5 COP0.00122 USD
10 COP0.00245 USD
20 COP0.00490 USD
50 COP0.01225 USD
100 COP0.02450 USD
250 COP0.06124 USD
500 COP0.12248 USD
1000 COP0.24495 USD
2000 COP0.48991 USD
5000 COP1.22477 USD
10000 COP2.44955 USD