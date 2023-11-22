100 US dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert USD to CNY at the real exchange rate

100 usd
715.64 cny

1.00000 USD = 7.15635 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:06
Conversion rates US Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 USD7.15635 CNY
5 USD35.78175 CNY
10 USD71.56350 CNY
20 USD143.12700 CNY
50 USD357.81750 CNY
100 USD715.63500 CNY
250 USD1789.08750 CNY
500 USD3578.17500 CNY
1000 USD7156.35000 CNY
2000 USD14312.70000 CNY
5000 USD35781.75000 CNY
10000 USD71563.50000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / US Dollar
1 CNY0.13974 USD
5 CNY0.69868 USD
10 CNY1.39736 USD
20 CNY2.79472 USD
50 CNY6.98680 USD
100 CNY13.97360 USD
250 CNY34.93400 USD
500 CNY69.86800 USD
1000 CNY139.73600 USD
2000 CNY279.47200 USD
5000 CNY698.68000 USD
10000 CNY1397.36000 USD