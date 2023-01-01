1 US dollar to Aruban florins

Convert USD to AWG at the real exchange rate

1 usd
1.81 awg

1.00000 USD = 1.81000 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06395390.1145590.00105480.000705170.000614490.005492040.0132007
1 INR15.636311.791270.01649320.01102620.009608320.0858750.20641
1 JPY8.729120.55826210.00920750.006155550.005363960.04794070.115231
1 CAD948.04560.6312108.60710.6685320.5825645.206712.5149

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 USD1.81000 AWG
5 USD9.05000 AWG
10 USD18.10000 AWG
20 USD36.20000 AWG
50 USD90.50000 AWG
100 USD181.00000 AWG
250 USD452.50000 AWG
500 USD905.00000 AWG
1000 USD1810.00000 AWG
2000 USD3620.00000 AWG
5000 USD9050.00000 AWG
10000 USD18100.00000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / US Dollar
1 AWG0.55249 USD
5 AWG2.76243 USD
10 AWG5.52486 USD
20 AWG11.04972 USD
50 AWG27.62430 USD
100 AWG55.24860 USD
250 AWG138.12150 USD
500 AWG276.24300 USD
1000 AWG552.48600 USD
2000 AWG1104.97200 USD
5000 AWG2762.43000 USD
10000 AWG5524.86000 USD