50 US dollars to Albanian leks

Convert USD to ALL at the real exchange rate

50 usd
4730.70 all

1.00000 USD = 94.61400 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87111.088390.67451.495271.663180.963118.7078
1 GBP1.1479711.2494104.0971.716611.909381.1056121.4771
1 USD0.918850.800384183.31761.373951.528230.8849517.1899
1 INR0.01102850.009606420.012002310.01649050.01834230.01062140.206318

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Albanian Lek
1 USD94.61400 ALL
5 USD473.07000 ALL
10 USD946.14000 ALL
20 USD1892.28000 ALL
50 USD4730.70000 ALL
100 USD9461.40000 ALL
250 USD23653.50000 ALL
500 USD47307.00000 ALL
1000 USD94614.00000 ALL
2000 USD189228.00000 ALL
5000 USD473070.00000 ALL
10000 USD946140.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / US Dollar
1 ALL0.01057 USD
5 ALL0.05285 USD
10 ALL0.10569 USD
20 ALL0.21139 USD
50 ALL0.52846 USD
100 ALL1.05693 USD
250 ALL2.64233 USD
500 ALL5.28465 USD
1000 ALL10.56930 USD
2000 ALL21.13860 USD
5000 ALL52.84650 USD
10000 ALL105.69300 USD