20 Ukrainian hryvnias to Djiboutian francs

Convert UAH to DJF at the real exchange rate

20 uah
98 djf

1.00000 UAH = 4.90091 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Djiboutian Franc
1 UAH4.90091 DJF
5 UAH24.50455 DJF
10 UAH49.00910 DJF
20 UAH98.01820 DJF
50 UAH245.04550 DJF
100 UAH490.09100 DJF
250 UAH1225.22750 DJF
500 UAH2450.45500 DJF
1000 UAH4900.91000 DJF
2000 UAH9801.82000 DJF
5000 UAH24504.55000 DJF
10000 UAH49009.10000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 DJF0.20404 UAH
5 DJF1.02022 UAH
10 DJF2.04044 UAH
20 DJF4.08088 UAH
50 DJF10.20220 UAH
100 DJF20.40440 UAH
250 DJF51.01100 UAH
500 DJF102.02200 UAH
1000 DJF204.04400 UAH
2000 DJF408.08800 UAH
5000 DJF1020.22000 UAH
10000 DJF2040.44000 UAH