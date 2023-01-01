1 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Botswanan pulas

Convert UAH to BWP at the real exchange rate

1000 uah
370.71 bwp

1.00000 UAH = 0.37071 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Botswanan Pula
1 UAH0.37071 BWP
5 UAH1.85357 BWP
10 UAH3.70713 BWP
20 UAH7.41426 BWP
50 UAH18.53565 BWP
100 UAH37.07130 BWP
250 UAH92.67825 BWP
500 UAH185.35650 BWP
1000 UAH370.71300 BWP
2000 UAH741.42600 BWP
5000 UAH1853.56500 BWP
10000 UAH3707.13000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BWP2.69750 UAH
5 BWP13.48750 UAH
10 BWP26.97500 UAH
20 BWP53.95000 UAH
50 BWP134.87500 UAH
100 BWP269.75000 UAH
250 BWP674.37500 UAH
500 BWP1348.75000 UAH
1000 BWP2697.50000 UAH
2000 BWP5395.00000 UAH
5000 BWP13487.50000 UAH
10000 BWP26975.00000 UAH