1 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert UAH to BTN at the real exchange rate

1000 uah
2293.82 btn

1.00000 UAH = 2.29382 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 UAH2.29382 BTN
5 UAH11.46910 BTN
10 UAH22.93820 BTN
20 UAH45.87640 BTN
50 UAH114.69100 BTN
100 UAH229.38200 BTN
250 UAH573.45500 BTN
500 UAH1146.91000 BTN
1000 UAH2293.82000 BTN
2000 UAH4587.64000 BTN
5000 UAH11469.10000 BTN
10000 UAH22938.20000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BTN0.43595 UAH
5 BTN2.17977 UAH
10 BTN4.35954 UAH
20 BTN8.71908 UAH
50 BTN21.79770 UAH
100 BTN43.59540 UAH
250 BTN108.98850 UAH
500 BTN217.97700 UAH
1000 BTN435.95400 UAH
2000 BTN871.90800 UAH
5000 BTN2179.77000 UAH
10000 BTN4359.54000 UAH