100 Tanzanian shillings to CFP francs

Convert TZS to XPF at the real exchange rate

100 tzs
4 xpf

1.00000 TZS = 0.04366 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Tanzanian shillings to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / CFP Franc
1 TZS0.04366 XPF
5 TZS0.21830 XPF
10 TZS0.43660 XPF
20 TZS0.87320 XPF
50 TZS2.18300 XPF
100 TZS4.36600 XPF
250 TZS10.91500 XPF
500 TZS21.83000 XPF
1000 TZS43.66000 XPF
2000 TZS87.32000 XPF
5000 TZS218.30000 XPF
10000 TZS436.60000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Tanzanian Shilling
1 XPF22.90420 TZS
5 XPF114.52100 TZS
10 XPF229.04200 TZS
20 XPF458.08400 TZS
50 XPF1145.21000 TZS
100 XPF2290.42000 TZS
250 XPF5726.05000 TZS
500 XPF11452.10000 TZS
1000 XPF22904.20000 TZS
2000 XPF45808.40000 TZS
5000 XPF114521.00000 TZS
10000 XPF229042.00000 TZS