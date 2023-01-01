250 Tanzanian shillings to Samoan talas

Convert TZS to WST at the real exchange rate

250 tzs
0.27 wst

1.00000 TZS = 0.00107 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Samoan Tala
1 TZS0.00107 WST
5 TZS0.00537 WST
10 TZS0.01075 WST
20 TZS0.02149 WST
50 TZS0.05373 WST
100 TZS0.10746 WST
250 TZS0.26866 WST
500 TZS0.53731 WST
1000 TZS1.07463 WST
2000 TZS2.14926 WST
5000 TZS5.37315 WST
10000 TZS10.74630 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Tanzanian Shilling
1 WST930.55000 TZS
5 WST4652.75000 TZS
10 WST9305.50000 TZS
20 WST18611.00000 TZS
50 WST46527.50000 TZS
100 WST93055.00000 TZS
250 WST232637.50000 TZS
500 WST465275.00000 TZS
1000 WST930550.00000 TZS
2000 WST1861100.00000 TZS
5000 WST4652750.00000 TZS
10000 WST9305500.00000 TZS