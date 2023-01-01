50 Tanzanian shillings to Uruguayan pesos

Convert TZS to UYU at the real exchange rate

50 tzs
0.78 uyu

1.00000 TZS = 0.01556 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:50
How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Uruguayan Peso
1 TZS0.01556 UYU
5 TZS0.07780 UYU
10 TZS0.15561 UYU
20 TZS0.31121 UYU
50 TZS0.77803 UYU
100 TZS1.55606 UYU
250 TZS3.89015 UYU
500 TZS7.78030 UYU
1000 TZS15.56060 UYU
2000 TZS31.12120 UYU
5000 TZS77.80300 UYU
10000 TZS155.60600 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Tanzanian Shilling
1 UYU64.26470 TZS
5 UYU321.32350 TZS
10 UYU642.64700 TZS
20 UYU1285.29400 TZS
50 UYU3213.23500 TZS
100 UYU6426.47000 TZS
250 UYU16066.17500 TZS
500 UYU32132.35000 TZS
1000 UYU64264.70000 TZS
2000 UYU128529.40000 TZS
5000 UYU321323.50000 TZS
10000 UYU642647.00000 TZS