100 Tanzanian shillings to Ugandan shillings

Convert TZS to UGX at the real exchange rate

100 tzs
152 ugx

1.00000 TZS = 1.51820 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Ugandan Shilling
1 TZS1.51820 UGX
5 TZS7.59100 UGX
10 TZS15.18200 UGX
20 TZS30.36400 UGX
50 TZS75.91000 UGX
100 TZS151.82000 UGX
250 TZS379.55000 UGX
500 TZS759.10000 UGX
1000 TZS1518.20000 UGX
2000 TZS3036.40000 UGX
5000 TZS7591.00000 UGX
10000 TZS15182.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Tanzanian Shilling
1 UGX0.65867 TZS
5 UGX3.29337 TZS
10 UGX6.58674 TZS
20 UGX13.17348 TZS
50 UGX32.93370 TZS
100 UGX65.86740 TZS
250 UGX164.66850 TZS
500 UGX329.33700 TZS
1000 UGX658.67400 TZS
2000 UGX1317.34800 TZS
5000 UGX3293.37000 TZS
10000 UGX6586.74000 TZS