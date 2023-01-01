20 Tanzanian shillings to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert TZS to UAH at the real exchange rate

20 tzs
0.29 uah

1.00000 TZS = 0.01445 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 TZS0.01445 UAH
5 TZS0.07223 UAH
10 TZS0.14445 UAH
20 TZS0.28891 UAH
50 TZS0.72226 UAH
100 TZS1.44453 UAH
250 TZS3.61132 UAH
500 TZS7.22265 UAH
1000 TZS14.44530 UAH
2000 TZS28.89060 UAH
5000 TZS72.22650 UAH
10000 TZS144.45300 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Tanzanian Shilling
1 UAH69.22650 TZS
5 UAH346.13250 TZS
10 UAH692.26500 TZS
20 UAH1384.53000 TZS
50 UAH3461.32500 TZS
100 UAH6922.65000 TZS
250 UAH17306.62500 TZS
500 UAH34613.25000 TZS
1000 UAH69226.50000 TZS
2000 UAH138453.00000 TZS
5000 UAH346132.50000 TZS
10000 UAH692265.00000 TZS