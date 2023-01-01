10 thousand Tanzanian shillings to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert TZS to SBD at the real exchange rate

10000 tzs
33.70 sbd

1.00000 TZS = 0.00337 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 TZS0.00337 SBD
5 TZS0.01685 SBD
10 TZS0.03370 SBD
20 TZS0.06739 SBD
50 TZS0.16848 SBD
100 TZS0.33696 SBD
250 TZS0.84240 SBD
500 TZS1.68480 SBD
1000 TZS3.36961 SBD
2000 TZS6.73922 SBD
5000 TZS16.84805 SBD
10000 TZS33.69610 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 SBD296.77000 TZS
5 SBD1483.85000 TZS
10 SBD2967.70000 TZS
20 SBD5935.40000 TZS
50 SBD14838.50000 TZS
100 SBD29677.00000 TZS
250 SBD74192.50000 TZS
500 SBD148385.00000 TZS
1000 SBD296770.00000 TZS
2000 SBD593540.00000 TZS
5000 SBD1483850.00000 TZS
10000 SBD2967700.00000 TZS