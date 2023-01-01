5000 Tanzanian shillings to Moldovan leus

Convert TZS to MDL at the real exchange rate

5000 tzs
35.11 mdl

1.00000 TZS = 0.00702 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Moldovan Leu
1 TZS0.00702 MDL
5 TZS0.03511 MDL
10 TZS0.07022 MDL
20 TZS0.14044 MDL
50 TZS0.35110 MDL
100 TZS0.70219 MDL
250 TZS1.75548 MDL
500 TZS3.51096 MDL
1000 TZS7.02191 MDL
2000 TZS14.04382 MDL
5000 TZS35.10955 MDL
10000 TZS70.21910 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MDL142.41100 TZS
5 MDL712.05500 TZS
10 MDL1424.11000 TZS
20 MDL2848.22000 TZS
50 MDL7120.55000 TZS
100 MDL14241.10000 TZS
250 MDL35602.75000 TZS
500 MDL71205.50000 TZS
1000 MDL142411.00000 TZS
2000 MDL284822.00000 TZS
5000 MDL712055.00000 TZS
10000 MDL1424110.00000 TZS