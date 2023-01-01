1 thousand Tanzanian shillings to Moroccan dirhams

Convert TZS to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
4.01 mad

1.00000 TZS = 0.00401 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Moroccan Dirham
1 TZS0.00401 MAD
5 TZS0.02005 MAD
10 TZS0.04010 MAD
20 TZS0.08019 MAD
50 TZS0.20048 MAD
100 TZS0.40097 MAD
250 TZS1.00242 MAD
500 TZS2.00483 MAD
1000 TZS4.00966 MAD
2000 TZS8.01932 MAD
5000 TZS20.04830 MAD
10000 TZS40.09660 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MAD249.39800 TZS
5 MAD1246.99000 TZS
10 MAD2493.98000 TZS
20 MAD4987.96000 TZS
50 MAD12469.90000 TZS
100 MAD24939.80000 TZS
250 MAD62349.50000 TZS
500 MAD124699.00000 TZS
1000 MAD249398.00000 TZS
2000 MAD498796.00000 TZS
5000 MAD1246990.00000 TZS
10000 MAD2493980.00000 TZS