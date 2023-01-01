100 Tanzanian shillings to Liberian dollars

Convert TZS to LRD at the real exchange rate

100 tzs
7.60 lrd

1.00000 TZS = 0.07597 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Liberian Dollar
1 TZS0.07597 LRD
5 TZS0.37985 LRD
10 TZS0.75970 LRD
20 TZS1.51940 LRD
50 TZS3.79851 LRD
100 TZS7.59702 LRD
250 TZS18.99255 LRD
500 TZS37.98510 LRD
1000 TZS75.97020 LRD
2000 TZS151.94040 LRD
5000 TZS379.85100 LRD
10000 TZS759.70200 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 LRD13.16310 TZS
5 LRD65.81550 TZS
10 LRD131.63100 TZS
20 LRD263.26200 TZS
50 LRD658.15500 TZS
100 LRD1316.31000 TZS
250 LRD3290.77500 TZS
500 LRD6581.55000 TZS
1000 LRD13163.10000 TZS
2000 LRD26326.20000 TZS
5000 LRD65815.50000 TZS
10000 LRD131631.00000 TZS