2000 Tanzanian shillings to Comorian francs

Convert TZS to KMF at the real exchange rate

2,000 tzs
361 kmf

1.00000 TZS = 0.18046 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:50
How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Comorian Franc
1 TZS0.18046 KMF
5 TZS0.90229 KMF
10 TZS1.80457 KMF
20 TZS3.60914 KMF
50 TZS9.02285 KMF
100 TZS18.04570 KMF
250 TZS45.11425 KMF
500 TZS90.22850 KMF
1000 TZS180.45700 KMF
2000 TZS360.91400 KMF
5000 TZS902.28500 KMF
10000 TZS1804.57000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Tanzanian Shilling
1 KMF5.54148 TZS
5 KMF27.70740 TZS
10 KMF55.41480 TZS
20 KMF110.82960 TZS
50 KMF277.07400 TZS
100 KMF554.14800 TZS
250 KMF1385.37000 TZS
500 KMF2770.74000 TZS
1000 KMF5541.48000 TZS
2000 KMF11082.96000 TZS
5000 KMF27707.40000 TZS
10000 KMF55414.80000 TZS