10 thousand Tanzanian shillings to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert TZS to CNY at the real exchange rate

10000 tzs
28.39 cny

1.00000 TZS = 0.00284 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.333451.34971.498020.78678218.637583.2650.91875
1 SGD0.74993411.012191.123410.59003513.976962.44330.689025
1 CAD0.7409050.9879611.109890.58293113.808661.69150.680729
1 AUD0.667550.8901450.90099210.52521612.441555.58360.613331

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TZS0.00284 CNY
5 TZS0.01419 CNY
10 TZS0.02839 CNY
20 TZS0.05678 CNY
50 TZS0.14195 CNY
100 TZS0.28389 CNY
250 TZS0.70973 CNY
500 TZS1.41946 CNY
1000 TZS2.83893 CNY
2000 TZS5.67786 CNY
5000 TZS14.19465 CNY
10000 TZS28.38930 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Tanzanian Shilling
1 CNY352.24600 TZS
5 CNY1761.23000 TZS
10 CNY3522.46000 TZS
20 CNY7044.92000 TZS
50 CNY17612.30000 TZS
100 CNY35224.60000 TZS
250 CNY88061.50000 TZS
500 CNY176123.00000 TZS
1000 CNY352246.00000 TZS
2000 CNY704492.00000 TZS
5000 CNY1761230.00000 TZS
10000 CNY3522460.00000 TZS