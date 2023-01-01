5 Tanzanian shillings to Angolan kwanzas

Convert TZS to AOA at the real exchange rate

5 tzs
1.68 aoa

1.00000 TZS = 0.33543 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Angolan Kwanza
1 TZS0.33543 AOA
5 TZS1.67717 AOA
10 TZS3.35433 AOA
20 TZS6.70866 AOA
50 TZS16.77165 AOA
100 TZS33.54330 AOA
250 TZS83.85825 AOA
500 TZS167.71650 AOA
1000 TZS335.43300 AOA
2000 TZS670.86600 AOA
5000 TZS1677.16500 AOA
10000 TZS3354.33000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Tanzanian Shilling
1 AOA2.98122 TZS
5 AOA14.90610 TZS
10 AOA29.81220 TZS
20 AOA59.62440 TZS
50 AOA149.06100 TZS
100 AOA298.12200 TZS
250 AOA745.30500 TZS
500 AOA1490.61000 TZS
1000 AOA2981.22000 TZS
2000 AOA5962.44000 TZS
5000 AOA14906.10000 TZS
10000 AOA29812.20000 TZS